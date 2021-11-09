Cranelli’s has expanded!!

If you haven’t been to Cranelli’s Italian Restaurant in Lone Tree for a while you need to get over there. They did some remodeling and have more than doubled their size to feed all their raving fans. You will feel like family the moment you step in. Pay only $10 for a $20 voucher to Cranelli’s. That is 50% off. Click here for Colorado’s Best Deal. They are located at 10047 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.
