COVID-19 Townhall Part 4

Today we did things a little different on Colorado’s Best, we conducted a COVID-19 Townhall to answer all questions regarding the vaccinations. The discussion was geared towards educating and clearing up any misconceptions. After the discussion viewers can access all kinds of information. Visit CovidVaccineProject.org for more information, they have information in Spanish and English. Also be sure to check out their “Count Me In” Campaign at CovidVaccineProject.org/CountMeIn/. It is a digital campaign designed to help build confidence in the Covid Vaccines and to motivate and inspire people to collectively fight the pandemic. You can join in, just upload your photo and share your reason to say “Count Me In” for vaccination. Two other resources are CovidVaccineProject.org/Resources/ and NHMAMD.org/Vaccinate4all

