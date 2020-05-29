Covid-19 and pregnancy

As everyone learns to adjust to a new normal, new and expecting mothers have seen many challenges due to Covid-19. Lifestyle expert Jamie Hess talks about what mothers can do to support their pregnancy. go to OneADay.com for more information.
by: Joana CanalsPosted: / Updated:
As everyone learns to adjust to a new normal, new and expecting mothers have seen many challenges due to Covid-19. Lifestyle expert Jamie Hess talks about what mothers can do to support their pregnancy. go to OneADay.com for more information.