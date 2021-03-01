Companies making money during Pandemic

A new report from Airbnb found that since the start of the Pandemic, new hosts on the platform earned 1-Billion worldwide, providing a critical financial safety net during the economic uncertainty. For more information visit Airbnb.com
by: Joana CanalsPosted: / Updated:
A new report from Airbnb found that since the start of the Pandemic, new hosts on the platform earned 1-Billion worldwide, providing a critical financial safety net during the economic uncertainty. For more information visit Airbnb.com