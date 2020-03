Cranelli's Italian Restaurant is the best Italian food you will ever eat and you instantly feel like family. Watch the segment to see all the delicious food and drinks To-Go and make sure to order the garlic knots.

Pay $5 for $10 worth of TAKE OUT food... that's 50% OFF... Click Here to get that deal! Cranelli's Italian Restaurant is located at 10047 Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.