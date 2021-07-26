SPONSORED CONTENT

If the cost of living in Colorado has left you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent, there is help.
Colorado Housing Connects has resources for anyone who is struggling to stay afloat. They’re your eviction and foreclosure prevention partner, whether you’re a homeowner, a renter, or even a landlord. Communications Coordinator Joseph Rios shares more. For more information, visit ColoradoHousingConnects.org call 1-844-926-6632.

