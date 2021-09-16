Colorado Fall Home Show

COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) -- A federal judge has declared Robert Dear, the man who admitted to killing three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015, incompetent to stand trial in the federal case against him.

Dear will now be committed again for hospitalization and treatment for a period of no more than four months to determine if Dear will "attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to move forward."