Colorado Fall Home Show

For many families, the COVID-19 pandemic has separated grandparents from their grandchildren and made it difficult to be there in person for some of their grandchildren’s biggest moments. And sometimes it’s not even about missing the big moments, but the everyday moments, such as reading a story to them or sharing a meal, that make it so hard to be separated.

UnitedHealthcare collaborated with Sesame Workshop to develop downloadable resources to be shared with family and friends that offer fun ways to connect with grandparents, together or apart and especially on Grandparents day.