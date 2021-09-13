Colorado Border to Border 2021 was a huge success. A group of 24 cyclists and 10 volunteers rode a total of 500 miles from the Colorado/Utah Border to the Colorado/Kansas border over five days. The goal is to raise awareness and close to $200,000 dollars for Shield616, a non-profit organization that provides protective gear for more than 50 officers from nine different agencies across Colorado. This year they will also provide armor for Firefighters. To donate go to Shield616.org/donate. Joana Canals’ husband was one of the riders in this year’s event.
