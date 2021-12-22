It’s the holiday season, a time to give thanks and recognize those who have been there for us along the way.
Recognizing the challenges the restaurant industry has faced during the pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company in the U.S. wants to bring a little holiday magic to some of those establishments who kept it going and found ways to support their local communities, even when their own future was uncertain.
Denver’s very own eatery Super Mega Bien received a special visit from The Coca-Cola Company, where they received a surprise tip of $10,000 from the beverage company to share among staff.
Chef and Owner, Dana Rodriguez, and Co-Owner, Tabatha Knop, continued to champion their philosophy to “do the right thing.” Even through the toughest times, the restaurant did everything it could for its employees and community, providing fresh food for local organizations and the homeless population.
We congratulate the Super Mega Bien team on this recognition.
Coca-Cola awards $10K to Super Mega Bien
It’s the holiday season, a time to give thanks and recognize those who have been there for us along the way.