CO Home Help

Join the Cherry Creek Arts Festival Labor Day weekend for it's 30th Anniversary. The festival features 220 national and international artists, 16 performing artists, creation station with children's activities and so much more.

The 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival takes place Sept. 4 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.),Sept.5 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)andSept.6 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), creekside at Cherry Creek Shopping Center.