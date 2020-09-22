Clear Sale – Refer Family or Friend – Earn $1,000

Have you been thinking about putting your Denver home up for sale, but dread the idea of getting it ready to show and spending thousands of dollars on a realtor to list and sell it? ClearSale President and Co-Founder Hope Byrne shares a simple way to get a fair cash offer, no hidden fees or strings attached, and you can sell your home “as is”. Call 303-647-3209 or visit ClearSale.com. If you refer a friend or family member, ClearSale will pay you both $1,000 at the closing. For more information visit ClearSaleCashClub.com.