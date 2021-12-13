Christmas Cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery

Season cheer is in the air…and in your cocktail. Breckenridge Distillery Liquid Chef Billie Keithley is bringing on the holiday spirit with hand-crafted Christmas cocktails. Get more recipes here.
Cotton Headed Ninny-Muggins
1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)
3/4 oz maple syrup
Top with ginger beer
Incorporate ingredients with crushed ice.
Garnish: cotton candy, candy canes and candy corn.
Passion For Winter
1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Gin (Buy Now)
1 oz Perfect Puree EL Corazon
Top with sparkling water
Stir ingredients with ice.
Garnish: blood oranges cut into quarter wheels with pomegranate seeds.
Looking for more cocktail inspiration? Check out our Thanksgiving cocktail and dish pairings, winter cocktails and summer cocktails. Cheers.