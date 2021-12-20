SPONSORED CONTENT

Christmas Cocktails from Breckenridge Distillery

Colorado's Best

Season cheer is in the air…and in your cocktail. Breckenridge Distillery Liquid Chef Billie Keithley is bringing on the holiday spirit with hand-crafted Christmas cocktails. Get more recipes here.

Cotton Headed Ninny-Muggins
1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)
3/4 oz maple syrup
Top with ginger beer
Incorporate ingredients with crushed ice.

Garnish: cotton candy, candy canes and candy corn.

Passion For Winter

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Gin (Buy Now)
1 oz Perfect Puree EL Corazon
Top with sparkling water
Stir ingredients with ice.

Garnish: blood oranges cut into quarter wheels with pomegranate seeds.

Looking for more cocktail inspiration? Check out our Thanksgiving cocktail and dish pairings, winter cocktails and summer cocktails. Cheers.

