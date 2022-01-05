CES 2022 in Vegas – New Tech Innovations

DENVER (KDVR) – Beta Nightclub has been stripped of its liquor license following multiple alleged reports of violence, distribution of drugs, and bribing an officer surfaced in police investigations.

The nightclub, located at 1909 Blake St., has been an epicenter of crime, according to police records. Fights occurred at the club at least monthly. Other violations include the distribution of imitation controlled substances on the premises; allowing the consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m.; permitting the sales of narcotics on the premises; violating fire regulations; and having unlicensed security guards.