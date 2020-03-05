Sunday is International Women's Day and to celebrate, you are invited to a special event to empower local women and help a great cause. Angel Martinez of Angel Aesthetics has put together a ladies only event called "Celebration of Women 2020" to support female owned businesses in Denver. All proceeds will go to CASA- short for Court Appointed Special Advocates, a non-profit that advocates for child victims of abuse and neglect. The event is this Sundsy march8th at the Rise Collaborative in Denver. They will have giveaways, a live DJ, photo booth, drinks, small bites and games. For more information go to SkinCareByAngel.com or call 303-324-2114.