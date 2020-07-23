Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day

If you want to feel confident about your financial future, be sure to join Bowman Financial Strategies for a live webinar, Friday, July 24th at 10am. Erik Bowman will share four social security rules you must know! He'll also have an ongoing chat and Q-and-A session. You can register on the website and click on the main page banner. You can also find past recordings by visiting the webinars page. Be sure to call 303-222-8034 for a complimentary social security maximization analysis.