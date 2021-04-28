CASA – Child Abuse Prevention Month

How would you like to help a child in need? As a volunteer for CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, you can! Now is the perfect time, as April is Child Abuse Prevention month. According to CASA at least one in seven children have experienced abuse or neglect in the past year, but case reports were dramatically low. That’s because with kids not being in school, sports, or daycare teachers and coaches have not been able to observe and report abuse they would normally see. Executive Director, Leah Varnell, shares how CASA volunteers are helping children who are often overlooked. If you’d like to make a donation, or become a volunteer, call 303-271-6535… or visit CasaJeffcoGilpin.com.

