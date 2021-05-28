Car vs. Bicycle – Legal Advice from Attorney Phil Harding

As the weather warms up, there will be more pedestrian and bicycle accidents, and already there have been three cycling fatalities in 2021. You might assume that if a car hits a person or cyclist, the driver is at fault and their insurance pays out. But it isn’t that easy. Colorado’s Best Legal Expert Phil Harding shares some information from a real case today that may surprise you.

