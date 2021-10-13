Canvas Credit Union – CSU

We know health and wellness mean everything in life that is why every Wednesday we are teaming up with Canvas Credit Union to talk about their initiative, committed to helping their members live well(er). Watch the segment to learn tips on living a better life while keeping up with your financial goals. Today we chat about Canvas Stadium at CSU and their amazing partnership with students, staff, and community. To learn more, visit Canvas.org.
