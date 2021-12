COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Back in June, a property plastered with graffiti and destruction dubbed the "little slice of hell" by a realtor sold for $580,000, according to Redfin.

Black spray paint with vulgar words and phrases covered walls of bedrooms, living areas, and even the kitchen. There was a freezer in the basement full of meat and the electricity had not been on in over a year.