Cancun Luxury Resort – 89% OFF

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaited sentencing Friday for the murder of George Floyd, whose death under Chauvin's knee set off a fierce and sometimes violent reckoning over racial injustice in America.

Chauvin, 45, faced a potential decadeslong sentence, with some legal experts predicting 20 to 25 years. He is also awaiting trial on federal civil rights charges in Floyd's death, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.