Jason Harris is the Co-Founder & CEO of Mekanism, an award-winning creative advertising agency whose clients include Ben & Jerry's, Peloton, OkCupid, Molson Coors and Alaska Airlines and author of the bestselling book The Soulful Art of Persuasion.

As we head towards a return to some sort of hybrid normalcy, it's time to re-evaluate where you stand in your relationships. Whether it's networking and work related or your friendships/family's, it's most important to Never Let Relationships Drop to Zero.