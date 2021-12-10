Broncos cheerleader double life

She is business by day and a Denver Broncos Cheerleader by Night. Darian is living the dream cheering for the Broncos and running her online fashion boutique full time called Carol and Kay. She got laid off from her marketing job in September and decided to take her side business on full time. Ever since business has been booming. She even gets her cheerleader teammates to promote her fashion on Instagram.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter