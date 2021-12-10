SPONSORED CONTENT

Broncos cheerleader double life

Colorado's Best

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content

She is business by day and a Denver Broncos Cheerleader by Night. Darian is living the dream cheering for the Broncos and running her online fashion boutique full time called Carol and Kay. She got laid off from her marketing job in September and decided to take her side business on full time. Ever since business has been booming. She even gets her cheerleader teammates to promote her fashion on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories