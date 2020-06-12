Breckenridge Distillery celebrates National Bourbon Day, June 14, with their most popular cocktail, the Obi Wan Old Fashioned. Order this cocktail on your next visit to the Breck Distillery. And for Father’s Day, dad will love Of All The Gin Joints.

Looking for more cocktail inspiration? Breckenridge Distillery brings on summer with fresh, colorful cocktails. Billie Keithley, Breckenridge Distillery’s Liquid Chef created a list of drinks that are perfect for your next patio party or a day by the pool. Think fresh carrot juice and citruses, smoked Horchata, and home-made shrubs and syrups. Make one of her 15 summer sippers at home.

Click Here to read their blog.

Breck Distillery’s Favorites:

Obi Wan Old Fashioned

2-1/2oz Breckenridge Port Cask Finish (Buy Now)

1/2oz raw simple syrup*

4 dashes of barrel-aged bitters or Angostura Bitters

Stir with ice, strain over large ice cube

Garnish: Luxardo cherry, orange

*Raw simple syrup: 1 cup sugar in the raw, 1 cup water. Simmer until dissolved.

Of All the Gin Joints

2 oz Breckenridge Gin (Buy Now)

1 oz apple/basil simple syrup*

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve up.

Garnish: mixed basil.

*Apple/basil syrup. Over medium heat, combine 1 cup apple juice, 1 cup sugar and stir until dissolved. Add 12 basil leaves and let rest 2 hours.