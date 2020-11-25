Breckenridge Distillery – Thanksgiving Cocktails

Breckenridge Distillery mixes up all your holiday favorites. Check out the recipes to try them at home. Go to breckenridgedistillery.com/3-thanksgiving-cocktail-and-dish-pairings/

A delicious cocktail and a Thanksgiving dish go together like pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Breckenridge Distillery’s Billie Keithley took the bold flavors in their spirits and paired them with some of Thanksgiving’s most traditional dishes like juicy turkey, brussel sprouts with cranberry and a fluffy pumpkins dessert, to name a few. It’s time to sit back, relax, eat, drink and be merry this Thanksgiving with these 8 perfectly paired cocktails from Liquid Chef Billie Keithley.

Cocktails:

Maple Date Old Fashioned + Maple Glazed Honey Ham

2-1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon (Buy Now)

1/2 oz maple/date syrup*

2 dashes Fee Brothers Barrel-Aged Whiskey Bitters

Stir all ingredients with ice. Stain over a large cube or sphere.

Garnish: healthy orange zest, Luxardo cherry and edible Maple leaf.

*Maple/date syrup: over medium heat add 8 oz water, 6 oz date sugar & 1-1/2 oz Tim Burton’s Maple syrup. Stir until dissolved and let cool.

Nuts Over Rum Cask + Warm Apple Pie

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish (Buy Now)

4 oz oat Milk

1/2 oz orgeat (BG Reynolds Orgeat) or homemade orgeat*

4 drops Bittermans Xocolatl Mole bitters

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain & serve over ice.

Garnish: crushed nuts.

*Homemade Orgeat-

Ingredients:

12 oz raw almonds

3 cups sugar

3 cups water

Instructions: Heat oven to 375. Spread 12 oz of raw almonds on a cookie sheet. Cook 10 minutes. Let cool (you can hear them crackle a bit). Add into spice grinder a few pulses at a time. Over medium heat add 5 cups water and 4 cups sugar. Stir until dissolved. Add Almonds. Turn off heat and cover. Let rest for 8 hours and strain.