Breckenridge Distillery Holiday Cocktails

Tis’ the season to be jolly! This year’s Christmas celebration may look a bit different than in the past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the ‘spirit’ of the holidays. Billie Keithley, Liquid Chef at the Breckenridge Distillery has crafted up some delicious Christmas cocktails to spruce up your holiday parties. So make this Christmas season special with these 10 holiday cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery.

RUN RUN RUDOLPH

1 oz Breckenridge Chili Chile Vodka (Buy Now)

1/2 oz Breckenridge Espresso Vodka (Buy Now)

Top with hot Cocoa

Garnish/spoonful of Nutella/Candy Cane

HERE COMES SANTA CLAUSE

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Rum Cask Finish Whiskey (Buy Now)

1 oz Apple Liqueur

1 oz honey simple syrup

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Top with hot water