Breckenridge Distillery for the Holidays

Thanksgiving is less than a week away! And while many people focus on the food, why not get creative with your cocktails, too? Celebrate the holidays with Breckenridge Distillery You can always swing by for a tour with friends and family enjoy the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant.

Thanksgiving cocktail and dish pairings from the Breckenridge Distillery

A delicious cocktail and a Thanksgiving dish go together like pumpkin pie and whipped cream. Breckenridge Distillery has taken the bold flavors in their spirits and paired them with some of Thanksgiving’s most traditional dishes like juicy turkey, Brussel sprouts with cranberry and an apple pie Baked Alaska, to name a few. It’s time to sit back, relax, eat, drink and be merry this Thanksgiving with these perfectly paired cocktails and dishes from Liquid Chef Billie Keithley and Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant’s Executive Chef Robbie Reyes. Get more recipes here.

PLEASANT FIG PERSIMMON PUCKER + SOUS VIDE TURKEY ROULADE W/ BACON FAT STUFFING AND SPICY GLAZED CARROTS

A powerhouse of flavors in this pairing. Our Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish, Black Mission Fig Vinegar and citrus shine while the flavors of the turkey roulade dance on your palate. A truly mouthwatering pairing.

Pleasant Fig Persimmon Pucker

2-1/2 oz Breckenridge Sherry Cask Finish

1/2 oz Black Mission Fig shrub*

1/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve up or on the rocks.

Garnish: dehydrated persimmon slice

*Black Mission Fig shrub: over low heat add 1 cup water, 1 cup sugar and 4 mission figs quartered and muddled. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 4 oz Black Mission Fig vinegar. Let rest an hour. Let cool and strain. Refrigerate.

HAPPINESS & HUCKLEBERRIES + APPLE PIE BAKED ALASKA

We are bringing together sweet and tart for this pairing. Our Breckenridge Bourbon and the sweetness and tartness of the huckleberries pair so wonderfully with apples making it a perfect pairing with an Apple Pie Baked Alaska. Try the Happiness & Huckleberries warm.

Happiness & Huckleberries

1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon

1 oz huckleberry/honey syrup*

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Top with Huckleberry tea

Stir in all ingredients.

Garnish: lemon wheel and huckleberries.

*Huckleberry/honey simple syrup: over medium heat add 2 cups water, 12 oz huckleberries. Muddle huckleberries as they get warm. Add 6 oz sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Turn off heat and let rest an hour. Strain and refrigerate.



