Celebrate the summer sun with these refreshing cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery. Whether you are BBQ’ing in your backyard, throwing a summer party, or kicking your feet up around the pool, these 21 easy-to-make cocktails are sure to keep you cool this summer. In Breckenridge this summer? Stop by the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant to soak up the Colorado sun with a hand-crafted cocktail.

Make these 21 summer cocktails from Liquid Chef Billie Keithley at home. Get your favorite Breckenridge spirits delivered to your door.

Citrus Party

3/4 oz Breckenridge Vodka

1 oz citrus syrup*

Top with soda

Add ingredients with ice. Gently stir to incorporate.

Garnish: lemon & orange zest

*Citrus syrup: over low heat add peels of two grapefruits, 2 oranges, 1 lemon, 1 lime, 8oz water, 4 oz grapefruit juice (just peeled), 4 oz orange juice (just peeled), 4 oz monk fruit sweetener and 4 oz raw sugar. Muddle peels and stir until the sugars are dissolved. Let cool and strain.

(hint, when peeling the citrus, peel carefully to get little or no pith)

Three Dots and a Dash

2 oz Breckenridge Rum Cask Finished

3/4 oz honey simple syrup*

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz fresh orange juice

1/4 oz Allspice Dram

1/4 oz Falernum

2 dashes tiki bitters

Shake all ingredients excluding the bitters with ice. Serve over crushed or pebble ice.

Top with 2 dashes tiki bitters

Garnish: 3 cherries

*Honey simple: over medium heat add 8 oz water, 4 oz honey and 4 oz sugar. Stir until dissolved and let cool.