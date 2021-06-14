Celebrate National Bourbon Day and Father’s Day with these hand-crafted cocktails from Breckenridge Distillery’s Liquid Chef Billie Keithley. Looking for more great summer cocktails? Whether you are BBQing in your backyard, throwing a summer party, or kicking your feet up around the pool, these 21 easy-to-make cocktails are sure to keep you cool this summer. In Breckenridge this summer? Stop by the Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant to soak up the Colorado sun with a hand-crafted cocktail. Get Breckenridge Spirits delivered to your door.
Save The Rebellion
2 oz Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey
2 oz fresh cherry juice simple syrup*
1/4 oz fresh lemon juice
2 dashes Bitter Truth Chocolate Bitters
Shake all ingredients with ice. Serve up in a couple.
Garnish: a cherry
*Cherry juice simple syrup: over medium heat add 2 lbs cherries and muddle to extract the juice. Add 1/2 cup Turbinado sugar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Cover and let rest an hour then strain.
High Country Highball
2 oz. Breckenridge Bourbon
Fever Tree Orange Spiced Ginger Ale
2 dashes Angostura Bitters
Lime
Add top 2 ingredients with crushed ice. Add 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters and squeeze of quarter lime.