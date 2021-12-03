If you’re ready to kick up yor heels and find some amazing western wear and work wear for yourself and everyone you love, Paula has a tour of Boot Barn at it’s newest location in North Aurora near I-70 and Tower Road. Boot Barn is offering two pair of Cody James Jeans for $75, plus they have some really cute ornaments that are buy one get one half price. They also have 25% off select clothing items. these deals are good through December 7th. You can check out all their locations and merchandise online at BootBarn.com
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter