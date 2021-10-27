BOO-zy Halloween Cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery

DENVER (KDVR) -- If you're planning on attending a concert or sporting event at Ball Arena on or after Nov. 10, you'll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced events at the home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, and Paramount Theater will require attendees over the age of 12 to be vaccinated or provide negative results of a COVID test from no more than 72 hours prior to enter.