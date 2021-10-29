BOO-zy Halloween Cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery

Looking for something Boo-zy this Halloween? These easy-to-make Halloween cocktails from the Breckenridge Distillery are a spooktacular addition to your Oct. 31 festivities. Billie Keithley paired some of her favorite fall flavors with skeleton bones and ghostly zombies. Do you dare make these chilling cocktails? Happy Halloween.
CORPSE REVIVER
1-1/2 oz Breckenridge Gin
1/2 oz Lillet Blanc
1/2 oz Orange liqueur
1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
Spritz of Absinthe
Shake top 4 ingredients with ice. Strain up. Spritz top with Absinthe.
DEATHLY HALLOWS
2 oz Breckenridge Bourbon
3/4 oz vanilla bean syrup*
3 oz unfiltered apple cider
1 oz cranberry juice
Shake top 4 ingredients with ice. Strain and serve over ice.
Garnish/cranberries
**Over medium heat add 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water and 1 oz vanilla bean paste. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool and refrigerate.