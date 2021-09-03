Did you know it’s blood donation week? And tomorrow is the kick-off to Colorado Blood Donation Day. Governor Polis and the team members at Vitalant are urging all eligible donors to make an appointment this week to help prevent a serious shortage and ensure that blood is readily available. To learn more, or to make an appointment to donate, just head to vitalant.org. Anyone who donates this week will get a Vitalant t-shirt.
