Blazing Star Ranch for all your knitting and weaving needs

Blazing Star Ranch resides at 3424 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113 inside Anderson’s Vacuum and Sewing. Karen Champion says that’s a strange place for a yarn and spinning store, but Anderson’s is their vacuum store, so it just worked out to have their store in the same building! They specialize in natural fibers–alpaca, merino, BFL, yak, brushtail possum, silk, and silk blends. They have yarns (including commercial, mini-millspun and handspun), rovings, batts, and raw fiber. Watch the segment to check out their yarn that has a Game of Thrones theme.

Blazing Star Ranch has a great deal: when you call or stop by the store, you’ll get 10% off classes and Blazing Star Ranch yarn it you mention Colorado’s Best.