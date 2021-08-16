Blazing Star Ranch resides at 3424 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113 inside Anderson’s Vacuum and Sewing. Karen Champion says that’s a strange place for a yarn and spinning store, but Anderson’s is their vacuum store, so it just worked out to have their store in the same building! They specialize in natural fibers–alpaca, merino, BFL, yak, brushtail possum, silk, and silk blends. They have yarns (including commercial, mini-millspun and handspun), rovings, batts, and raw fiber. Call them at 303-514-8780 or go to BlazingStarRanchOnline.com for more information.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter