The holidays are the time to get creative when it comes to food and cocktails! Have you ever heard of the ‘Long Drink’ – or ‘Lonkero’? It is a traditional Finnish cocktail and is considered Finland’s best-kept secret.
Joining to discuss the all-new ‘Bevy Long Drink’ is the Senior Director of Product Development at the Boston Beer Company, Annette Fritsch.
Bevy Long Drink – Boston Beer Company
