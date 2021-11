CEO of Valkyrie Racing, Renee Brinkerhoff is headed to Antarctica at the end of November to race 356 miles across the ice to raise awareness and $1 million to fight human trafficking.

Renee started rally racing in her 50s and has been around the world with her vintage Porsche 356. She is on a self-imposed mission, the Project 356 World Rally Tour, to race her Porsche on every continent to fight child trafficking, and Antarctica is the final frontier