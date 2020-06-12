More than 70% of American workers don’t feel confident about making money, saving money, and having a good retirement? The team from Become the Banker teaches people how to eliminate debt and build wealth. They’re hosting free webinar events that will help you learn about financial freedom in the comfort of your own home.

Joseph Quijano, a Certified Financial Planner, sat down with us to show us how he can help you avoid financial threats. Joe has been helping people achieve their financial dreams for more than 40 years. Joe and his team can help you achieve a worry-free retirement and receive paychecks for life. Call 303-945-3835 or text the word “RESERVE” to 313131. You can also find them online at BecomeTheBanker.org The webinars are happening Thursday, June 18th at 6:30pm and Saturday, June 20th at 10:30am.