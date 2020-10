Live and on demand workouts that come straight to your home are hot right now, but many people are missing the human interaction with other gym goers and trainers. The number one health and fitness app in India, cure.fit is bringing the social aspect to users here in the U.S. with artificial intelligence and it is free to download right now at cure.fit. Watch as AFAA Fitness Trainer Joana Canals tries out the energy meter for motivation during her sweat sessions.