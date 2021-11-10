It is the biggest fundraiser for Down Syndrome in the world and it is happening virtually this weekend. It is the annual “Be Beautiful be Yourself” Fashion Show. We talked to the President and CEO of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and a self advocate who will be participating in the fashion show. for more information about the show or if you want to donate, sponsor a model or buy tickets, visit BeBeautifulBeYourself.org
SPONSORED CONTENT
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Alerts Newsletter