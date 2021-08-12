Back to School with David Gregg

It’s a busy time of year with back-to-school and college shopping happening now. Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor, David Gregg, has partnered with leading companies to provide his recommendations of essential products to ensure a smooth transition to in-school learning for students and their parents, including Razer Blade 15, ARRIS SURFboard mAX + Express, AirPop Face Masks, and SanDisk Ultra micro SD cards for Chromebox.
