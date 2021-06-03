Aspenwood Dental Associates & Colorado Implant Center

DENVER (KDVR) -- Temperatures are on the rise across Colorado and so are wildlife and reptile sightings.

From a bull snake at Lair O' The Bear Park, to a raccoon dumpster diving at Barr Lake, to a bear making its way to the eastern plains of Colorado, and a rattlesnake on a bike path at the Aurora Reservoir. And while it might be a "normal" sighting in Estes Park, plenty of elk have been spotted lately.