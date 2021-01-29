Aspenwood Dental Associates & Colorado Dental Implant Center

It's tax time again. If you qualify for a refund, you want to make sure you get every penny you deserve. That's why Get Ahead Colorado, a program of the Piton Foundation, provides resources to families in Colorado who qualify for the earned income tax credit, free tax preparation, and other resources. Kelly Wagoner, the Director of Get Ahead Colorado shares more about the outreach campaign and what it means for you. If you'd like to find out if you qualify for up to $6,600 in a cash back refund from the earned income tax credit, visit GetMyRefundCO.org. You can also estimate your refund at the site and find free tax help.