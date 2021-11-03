Aspenwood Dental Associates & Colorado Dental Implant Center

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Animal Shelter has plenty of small animals up for adoption and is urging people looking for rabbits, guinea pigs, fish, birds and turtles to check a shelter before heading to a pet store.

"Before you buy a small animal from a pet store, please check with an animal shelter first because there is a lot of need there," says Denver Animal Protection Director Alice Nightengale. "Prices are often more affordable too, and you’ll help a pet in need."