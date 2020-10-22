Aspenwood Dental Associates

Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, from Ergun Tercan European Salon shows us the amazing transformations happening in his hair salon. He also shows us how he is keeping his salon safe and clean as clients come back for services. He also has early morning and late appointments available for people who need more intense social distancing. Pre-pay $99 and get $250 worth of extensions, or pre-pay $199 and get $500 worth of extensions! Call now to book your appointment to look and feel better. He has all the latest summer trends. Call 303.433.5544 to book your appointment or go to ETDenver.com