Aspenwood Dental

(The Hill) -- A Michigan college is offering to pay the full tuition of dozens of high school students who were incorrectly told by the school that they had won full scholarships.

Central Michigan University said in a statement on Wednesday that it would be providing 58 high school seniors with an offer “to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship” after it had accidentally told them they had received a Centralis Scholar Award, The New York Times reported.