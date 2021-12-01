Aspenwood Dental

DENVER (KDVR) - Colorado Department of Transportation and Uber is providing a $15 ride credit to provide safe rides from Dec. 1 - Jan. 3 with the “Ultimate Party Host” campaign.

“Holidays are meant for celebrating. We want Coloradans to enjoy these special moments without worrying about how they’re going to get home safely,” Darrell Lingk, Highway Safety Office director at CDOT said. “Whether it’s a sober friend, a ride-hailing service or public transportation, there are plenty of options to plan ahead and secure a sober ride.”