Aspenwood Dental

DENVER (KDVR) —Denver Police legally and justifiably shot a man who allegedly came toward officers with the knife and ignored their commands, according to a district attorney review.

Around 6:45 p.m. on May 19, Denver Police responded to a report of a man with a knife at the corner of South Federal Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue. Officers encountered 52-year-old Raul Rosas-Zarsosa at the scene with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds.