Aspenwood Dental

No one wants a double chin. It makes you look heavier and older, even if you're fit. But now there's something you can do about it with Kybella. Becky Vanicelli, a registered nurse and owner of Ageless Expression MedSpa, explains how Kybella melts the fat and she combines the treatment with co2 Laser to help tighten the skin.

It's a great alternative to a neck lift or surgery. Ageless Expressions MedSpa can help you decide if you're a good candidate for the treatment.